ALERT: Tipp gardaí warn people not to 'put your life on the Internet as criminals are watching'

File photo
"Don't put your life on the Internet, criminals are watching" is the headline of a newspaper article following the conviction of three males charged with "romance fraud" where an unsuspecting victim lost €282,000 to online thieves.
Tipperary gardaí advised: "Ask yourself these questions:
"Are you developing or have developed feelings for someone you are chatting to online but have never met them.
"Do you seem to 'click' as you both seem to have so much in common?
"Are you beginning to feel sorry for this persons life situation?
"Then it may be time to ask yourself could you be the subject of an online scam.
"Do you think this could never happen to you...? 31 people in Ireland thought the same - in the first five months of 2022 these people reported romantic fraud to gardaí with losses of €812,715.
"If you have any concerns talk to us."
