Revealed: Credit Union in Tipperary launches 'Big Loan Sale' - €3 million in three months

Clonmel Credit Union has expanded the area it covers and now, anyone living or working within a 20-mile radius of Clonmel can join the Credit Union.

Now, people from the area covering Piltown across to Bansha in the west and Dungarvan in Waterford to Callan in Kilkenny, can become members and avail of the benefits on offer.

New members can sign up online without ever setting foot inside the branch. A successful financial institution, Clonmel Credit Union boasts 30,000 members and growing.

All members can access current accounts, mortgages, debit cards, and business and personal loans, either face to face or via online facilities.

A member can manage their account from anywhere in the world, paying for household utility bills and transferring money. It can be used for both Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Helpful and fully trained member support staff are available in the branch, on the phone or via its website to assist its members.

Big Loan Sale - €3 Million in 3 Months

In an innovative move to stimulate the economy in the locale, Clonmel Credit Union has launched the “Big Loan Sale” offering its members access to discounted loans.

Clonmel Credit Union has set aside €3,000,000 to loan at the reduced rate of 4.99 per cent. The rate is available for a limited period of three months.

“The uptake of our loans covers a large range of financial needs,” said Pádraig Enright, CEO of Clonmel Credit Union.

“We provide home improvement loans, back-to-school support and car finance. Assisting members entering the mortgage market is important to us, but we never lose sight of the everyday needs of our members and pride ourselves on making positive decisions quickly and as often as possible. Within the last year, we approved 96 per cent of loan applications resulting in over 7,000 loans.”

Recently, the ECB announced an interest rate hike of 0.5%.

Despite the ECB increase, Clonmel Credit Union is not increasing rates. Clonmel Credit Union will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year.

While other financial institutions withdraw and reduce services from the Southeast, Clonmel Credit Union is doing the opposite by increasing services and choices for its customers. The role of the Credit Union is filling a much-needed gap in the market.

Since its establishment, Clonmel Credit Union has steadily expanded its range of services in response to the needs of members.

It now offers a wide range of financial products and services including current accounts, debit cards, personal and home improvement loans, special rate green loans, mortgages, Agri and small business loans.

“We have invested heavily in recent years to enable Clonmel Credit Union to offer our members, who are the owners of the Credit Union, comprehensive solutions to their financial needs.

“Paying bills and shopping with a phone is now the norm, and our members can apply for loans without even visiting our premises.

“Our current offering of loans at an incredible 4.99 per cent is proving very popular,” Pádraig continued.

The Clonmel Credit Union has launched an easy to use APP that allows members to apply for a loan, and receive loan documents and funds through the app without leaving the house.

They can also transfer funds to and from their credit union account.

In another positive development, they have just launched a new Youth Account providing second-level students from age 12 with full debit card functionality.

If you are living or working within 20 miles of Clonmel, the Credit Union invites people to explore the options available by visiting www.clonmelcu.com/ or avail of the Big Loan Sale at 4.99 per cent.