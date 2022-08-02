Search

02 Aug 2022

'Wing mirrors on parked cars had been damaged,' concern over this Tipperary road

Check this out!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Aug 2022 8:23 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Concerns have been raised about two speed blackspots in Tipperary Town and in Cashel.

Speeding at the Bansha Road in Tipperary Town and at the entrance of Castle Green estate in Cashel has been highlighted by members of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.

Cllr Tony Black said the issue of speeding at the Bansha Road was causing a lot of concern among residents in the area. He called on the council to take steps to address the issue.

Acting Cathaoirleach, Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, said a lot of wing mirrors on parked cars on the Bansha Road had been damaged because of the speed of cars on the road.

Cllr John Crosse called on the council to introduce measures to make it safer.

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan said the speed of the traffic made it very difficult for the residents of Bansha Road to exit their houses.

Cllr Declan Burgess said the same issue was causing huge concern in the Castle Green estate in Cashel as residents were finding it difficult to get out on to the Clonmel Road because of the speed of the traffic.

“How can it be made safe for the residents to get out on to the road. I have been raising this now for three years,” said Cllr Burgess.

Cllr Roger Kennedy said the exit for motorists out of Castle Green, particularly for those turning right, was very dangerous because traffic was coming too fast.

James Swords, District Engineer told the meeting that measures can be taken to address the issue of speeding at the Bansha Road in Tipperary Town.

He informed members that a survey was being carried out in the area.

“It is not going to happen overnight there. Once we have completed the survey we can move on with it,” he said.

James Swords, in relation to Castle Green, said they would talk to the landowner at the junction to see if something could be done with the fencing to improve visibility for motorists coming out of the estate.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media