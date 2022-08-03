BREAKING: Male in his 20s arrested by Tipperary gardaí

File photo
A male in his 20s is currently in custody at Clonmel Garda Station following searches of a number of addresses in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel this Wednesday morning.
Members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, assisted by other local units, carried out coordinated searches on foot of warrant.
During the search of one property, crack cocaine valued at approximately €800 (pending analysis) was seized along with a significant sum of cash.
A male was arrested at the scene and remains in custody this afternoon.
The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara, the goal of which is to protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs in line with An Garda Siochana’s mission of Keeping People Sae
