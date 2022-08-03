BREAKING: Tipperary Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fuel theft outside Clonmel

Gardaí in Kilsheelan are investigating theft of diesel from machinery parked overnight at the railway yard in Kilsheelan on the evening of 2nd August into the morning of 3rd August 2022.
Any person who may have noticed anything suspicious in Kilsheelan village on the night in question or have any information are asked to contact Gardai in Kilsheelan or Clonmel Garda Station at 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800-66111.
Gardaí would like to remind people where possible, to securely store all heavy goods vehicles containing large quantities of diesel when parked overnight.
Willie Crowe was a popular winner of Adrian Usher's Men's Captain's Prize at Ballykisteen last weekend.
MacDonagh Park in Nenagh will stage this evening's ZuCarAll-Ireland ladies football minor A final between Cork and Galway
