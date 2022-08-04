WOW: Funding announced for the following outdoor adventure projects in Tipperary

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced funding of almost €6 million to develop 200 outdoor adventure projects across Rural Ireland.
Ten projects in Tipperary were approved for a total of €321,884. The selected projects are:
1. Ballinderry River Walk Phase II Upgrade of section of river walk along the Ballyfinboy River €26,784
2. Kilballyboy Wood Trails : provide 3 looped walks €30,000
3. The provision of a car park at Liam Lynch trailhead € 30,000
4. Sliabh na mBan create road side parking at the trail head €30,000
5. Upgrade the Vee Car Park, Bay Lough Knockmealdown Mountains €30,000
6. Voluntary cycling initiative Carrick-on-Suir and Nenagh €30,000
7. Improve both design and content of Adventure Lough Derg app € 27,000
8. Audit of current angling infrastructure in Tipperary. Promote and market Tipperary as quality angling destination of choice €27,000
9. Plan and design Clare Glens River Walk €48,600
10. Plan and design Soloheadbeg Greenway and Water Park €42,500
Follow the link below to view the full announcement.
Michelle Cremmins, PJ O’Meara and Eleanor Morrissey of Cahir Social & Historical Society announce new lecture date
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.