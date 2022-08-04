Search

04 Aug 2022

'Speculation mounting!' Reports that retired Tipperary chef won €3m Lotto jackpot

This week's Yesteryears in the Tipperary Star

Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Aug 2022 11:01 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Making the front page of the Tipperary Star on August 2, 2012, was a story about a retired Tipperary chef who scooped a massive Lotto prize.

The report stated: “A retired Tipperary chef had over three million reasons to smile this week after he discovered that he won €3,063,028 in Wednesday night’s draw. Speculation was mounting as to the identity and location of the Tipperary man who collected his prize on Friday afternoon.

“The lucky man, who wishes his win to remain private, won this prize with a ticket purchased on the internet through the National Lottery’s Play Online service.”

Also making the front page ten years ago was a story about bank branch closures.

The Star reported that five of Tipperary’s smallest AIB branches, and three of Permanent TSB’s, were to close by early 2013.

The AIB branches affected were Newport, Borrisokane, Killenaule, Clogheen and Templemore, with their 17 staff to be relocated to larger branches.

Urlingford was also to close, it was understood at the time.

