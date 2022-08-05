ALERT: Temperatures in Tipperary could get up to high twenties around middle of next week

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"The weekend will have early sunny spells and then cloud increasing through the day with the odd shower," according to forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
"Temperatures up to 21C in South East but only 15C in West and North.
"Temperatures slowly rising over the coming days and could get up to high twenties around the middle of next week.
"Still some uncertainty around the details this far out though."
