Tipperary gardaí seize car 'after a couple of checks' revealed some concerning information

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Nenagh gardaí patrolling Ardcroney over the weekend stopped this car (pictured above) driven by a learner permit holder unaccompanied with no L-plates.
After a couple of checks the driver was found to have no insurance and tax expired 11/21.
Gardaí added: "Car seized and driver to court."
Huge congratulations to Páidí Landy on winning the Golden Kilfeacle GAA Club Lotto jackpot of €11,900.
