Tipperary Roads Policing Unit patrolling Moneygall recently intercepted van

File photo
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit patrolling Moneygall recently intercepted this van (pictured below).
The driver was discovered to be disqualified from driving using the Mobility App.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded.
The driver has been charged to court.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.