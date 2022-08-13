Rose of Tralee contestants to be accorded welcome reception in Clonmel as part of their tour of Tipperary

Hotel MInella where the welcome reception for Rose of Tralee contestants will take place
Rose of Tralee contestants from all over Ireland and the world will be visiting Tipperary today (Saturday, August 13) with welcome reception hosted for them in Clonmel's Hotel Minella this afternoon.
Tipperary's representative in the competition, Aisling O'Donovan from Fethard, is among the 16 Roses taking part in the Rose of Tralee international Festival Rose Tour of Tipperary.
Tipperary County Council, in collaboration with Tipperary Tourism, is hosting the Irish and international Roses on the tour of the Premier County.
Full coverage of this event will be published in next Wednesday's edition of The Nationalist.
