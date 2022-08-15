WOW! Here's the full list of events to take place throughout Tipperary for Heritage Week

National Heritage Week, an initiative by the Heritage Council that celebrates all things heritage runs from 13th - 21st August 2022.

It brings together communities, families, organisations, cultural institutions, academics and enthusiasts, to build awareness about the value of heritage and support its conservation. This year is celebrating the full return of in-person events as well as continuing with digital heritage projects which attracted so many new people to National Heritage Week over the last two years.

The overarching theme for National Heritage Week 2022 is sustainability and organisers are asked to consider sustainable heritage in all its forms. Organisers are also invited to explore biodiversity through events and / or projects.

All events and projects that meet the objectives of National Heritage Week in a meaningful way will be promoted on the National Heritage Week website.

Here in Tipperary we have a wonderful array of events for Heritage Week 2022 for you to enjoy, there are a selection listed below but keep an eye on the Heritage Week website for up to date information on events taking place.

Ballyporeen

Ancient Churches of the Decies Guided Tour – Galtee Vee Valley

Burncourt

Suaimhneas sna Coilte, Glengarra Mountain Lodge

Cahir

Bug Safari at the Inch Field, Cahir

Explore Cahir Castle, OPW

The Normans in Ireland, Cahir Castle OPW

Funday Sunday, Inch Field, Cahir

Carrick on Suir

‘Zoo to you Experience’ at Ormond Castle.

Free Tour of Ormond Castle

SPAB Ireland Working Party 2022 at Macreary Carrick on Suir

Child Friendly Tour of Ormond Castle

Tipperary Walled Towns Exhibition, Carrick on Suir Town Hall

A Herstory of Ormond Castle

Cashel

Recreation of Mr. Poole’s Music Class, Rockwell College

Clonmel

A Photographic Exhibition of Stained Glass Art in County Tipperary, Clonmel Library.

Biodiversity Talk with Albert Nolan, Clonmel Library

Walking Tour of Medieval Clonmel, Clonmel Library

Children’s Willow Weaving Workshop, Clonmel Library

Exploring your past: A Genealogy workshop with Dr. Rachel Murphy, Clonmel Library

Folklore Story-time- Tales from Old Ireland, Clonmel Library

Poetry reading with Breda Joyce, Clonmel Library

Stained glass making workshop, Clonmel Library

Threads of Connection, Museum of Hidden History.

Outside the Lines Play project, Clonmel Applefest

Suir Native Plants, Walk & Talk, Kilsheelan

Cloughjordan

Create Digital Memories at Thomas MacDonagh Museum

Emly

Emly Heritage Weekend

Kilbarron

Reliving our Heritage in Kilbarron Hall

Return of the barges to Kilgarvan

Lorrha

Biodiversity Workshop, Lorrha

Honouring Imogen Stuart at St. Ruadhan’s Catholic Church, Lorrha 14th August

St. Ruadhan’s Church of Ireland Lorrha Open Evening

The Last Prince Living History Display, Lorrha & Dorrha Historical Society

The Lorrha Martin O’Meara VC Commemoration, Lorrha Village

Nenagh

Heritage Display & Ask the Historian event at Portroe Vintage Day.

Nenagh Historic & Cultural Quarter passport, Nenagh Tourist Office. All week

The Weaving Industry in North Tipperary & History of John Hanly Wollen Mills 1893

Roscrea

The Blue Light Smugglers

Rambling House

Know your Heritage Walking Tour

Basket Weaving Demonstration, Roscrea Heritage Society

Thurles

Bio Blitz at the Cabragh Wetlands.

Wild Child Day at Cabragh Wetlands

Our Mining Village Roots at Slieveardagh Mining Museum, The Commons, Ballingarry, Thurles

Ballingarry From Long Ago, Old School Community Centre, The Commons, Ballingarry, Thurles.

Moyaliffe House and Gardens Tour, Ballycahill, Thurles

Tipperary Town

What’s the Story with Tipperary Town’s Architectural Conservation Area? Tipperary Town Revitalisation Heritage Group & The Museum of Childhood Ireland

Tipperary Gloving Industry remembered, Tipperary Town Revitalisation Group (Heritage)

Heritage Projects 2022

An Oasis of Calm and Peace, Lorrha Heritage Keepers

Fr. Tom Kennedy: Holycross Slide Collection, Tipperary Studies

Restoration of Entrance to Cahir Quaker Burial Ground

A Bolton Library A-Z - Digital Project