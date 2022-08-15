PICTURE: Tipperary gardaí embrace new uniforms from Monday

New uniforms on full display this morning in Tipperary town garda station
It was a case of out with the old and in with the new this morning as members of the gardaí night unit handed over to the early at Tipperary Town Garda Station as the new Garda operational uniform is rolled out from today.
This new uniform means gardaí will no longer wear shirts and ties but will continue to wear the distinctive Garda peaked cap.
The new uniform is a two-tone hi-viz yellow and dark blue soft shell and waterproof jacket which will replace the current fleece, a blue polo shirt to replace the shirt and tie, base layers and operational trousers to include pockets as in cargo pants.
This is only the third time in its 100 years of the gardaí that they have formally upgraded their uniform.
