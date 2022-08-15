ALERT: Status orange thunderstorm warning extended for Tipperary

File photo
A status orange thunderstorm warning is in place for Munster, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow, Dublin,
Met Éireann Weather has warned.
Thunderstorm activity expected and due to the sporadic nature of development, not all areas will be affected. Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places. Flooding may occur.
The warning is valid from 09:00 Monday 15/08/2022 to 22:00 Monday 15/08/2022
Presentation to North Tipperary Hospice:Kevin Larkin, Kieran Larkin Jnr, Dorothy Bradish, Kieran Larkin Snr and Josh Murphy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.