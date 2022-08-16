Revealed: Three-bedroom residence in the heart of Clonmel for sale

The house is conveniently located close to the town centre and all its amenities.
10 William O’Brien Street, Clonmel
A three-bedroom end-of-terrace single storey residence with onsite parking is up for sale.
Power & Walsh are delighted to bring No 10 William O’Brien Street, Clonmel to the market for sale.
Comprising of three bedrooms, this single storey end-of-terrace residence is in very good condition throughout and would make an ideal starter home/investment.
It is also suitable for someone wishing to downsize.
The property features oil fired central heating, double glazed windows and has a yard to the rear with a shed and patio area, and onsite parking for two cars.
The BER rating is E1.
Viewing is strongly recommended.
For further information, please contact selling agents, Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel on 052 6170720 or email info@powerwalsh.ie
