Tributes after passing of woman who threw herself into helping the people of Tipp village

The death took place on Saturday last of Sheila Foley of Parkmore. Sheila was in her 90s. Since she came to Mullinahone in the 50s from her native Ahane, Limerick Sheila threw herself into helping the people of Mullinahone.

She was especially devoted down through the years to Foroige and instilled a great interest in local history in the group of young people and in those who came after them.

She became in later years the President of the local Kickham Centenary Group and was noted for her kindness to all those who showed an interest in CJ Kickham.

Sheila was survived by her creamery manager husband, Denis who passed away in 2002. She is survived by her sons, Maurice, Conor and Gearoid and her daughters Ann and Emer.

Our condolences to each of them on the loss of their mother who instilled a great love of Mullinahone in them and in their families.

May Sheila Rest in Peace in Killaghy beside her beloved, Denis.