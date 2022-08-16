LATEST: Minister to open new playground in Tipperary village this week

File photo
Jack Chambers TD, Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs & Sport, will jointly open Ardfinnan Playground with Cllr Michael Anglim Cathaoirleach of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District on Friday August 19 at 6pm.
Please come along and join us as we celebrate the official opening of our new playground. Light refreshments and goodies for the children will be served in the Community Centre after.
