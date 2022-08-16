Shocking! Anger over persistent fouling by dogs in this Tipperary GAA field

File photo
SOLOGHEAD NOTES
It has came to my notice of persistent fouling by the dog variety in the GAA Field which is completely unacceptable to the many people who use the facilities.
This irresponsibility by those dog owners won’t be tolerated and steps will be taken to rid the field of the problem.
