IT'S FREE! Documentary on gloving industry to premiere this Thursday in Tipperary

Larry Quinn from Bansha pictured stretching the leather in the Glove Factory on Station Road, Tipperary Town. Pic courtesy The Irish Times
A film documentary which traces the gloving industry from its beginning in the early 1900s to the 1970s will be premiered on this Thursday, August 18 at the Tipperary Excel Centre.
The film is a tribute to the men and women who worked in this industry, especially those who worked from home and those who did piece work.
In conjunction with the film there will be an exhibition at the Tipperary Excel featuring memorabilia salvaged from the last remaining glove factory at James Street.
This is a free event but pre-booking is required at 062-80520.
That’s this Thursday, August 18 at 8pm. All are welcome to attend the first-ever public screening of the documentary.
Written by Martin Quinn
