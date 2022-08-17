'In the interest of health and safety,' drive-in bingo cancelled in this Tipperary village

File photo
In the interest of the health and safety of our patrons, Gortnahoe's drive-in bingo was cancelled last Saturday due to the extreme hot weather.
The special summer bingo will be rescheduled for this Saturday, August 20 at the starting time of 5pm with gates open at 4pm at Cantwell’s Electrical Engineering Ltd. carpark, Via Mary Willies, E41 C4V8.
To remind patrons our summer Drive-In Bingo will have prize money of over €5,000. In addition to the huge prize money on the games there will be two special games, one game prize money €500 and a summer special game of €1,000. There will be a monster raffle on the day.
There is also ample car park space for patrons. We regret any inconvenience to our patrons last Saturday but we look forward to a great festival of bingo this Saturday.
Looking forward to your support.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.