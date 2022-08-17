Search

17 Aug 2022

'In the interest of health and safety,' drive-in bingo cancelled in this Tipperary village

Correct decision!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Aug 2022 10:42 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

In the interest of the health and safety of our patrons, Gortnahoe's drive-in bingo was cancelled last Saturday due to the extreme hot weather.

The special summer bingo will be rescheduled for this Saturday, August 20 at the starting time of 5pm with gates open at 4pm at Cantwell’s Electrical Engineering Ltd. carpark, Via Mary Willies, E41 C4V8.

To remind patrons our summer Drive-In Bingo will have prize money of over €5,000. In addition to the huge prize money on the games there will be two special games, one game prize money €500 and a summer special game of €1,000. There will be a monster raffle on the day.

There is also ample car park space for patrons. We regret any inconvenience to our patrons last Saturday but we look forward to a great festival of bingo this Saturday.

Looking forward to your support.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media