ALERT: Irish Water are repairing a burst main in Ballingarry

Irish Water are repairing a burst main in Ballingarry
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a water main in Ballingarry today.
The expect disruptions to Ballingarry, The Commons Road and the surrounding areas
Works are to take place until 4pm.
Irish Water recommends customers allow 2-3 hours for supply to fully return after the completion of works.
The National String Quartet Foundation’s touring programme is supported by the Arts Council and by RTÉ Lyric FM
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.