Planning GRANTED for demolition of shed at local racecourse and construction of stables

A planning application has been given the green light for the demolition of a shed at Thurles Racecourse and the construction of 24 stables.
Thurles Race Company Ltd made the application for the demolition of an existing shed and the construction of 24 stables and including all ancillary associated site work.
The council attached seven conditions to their decision.
Fr Michael Harding and Fr Pat Treacy made an indelible impression on the community of Roscrea - Photo: PJ Wright
