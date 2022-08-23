'Deep shock and disbelief' with news that Paddy Dowling passed away suddenly

File photo
There was deep shock and disbelief with the news that Paddy Dowling of Ballinahalla, Clogheen had passed away suddenly at his home recently.
He was predeceased by his parents Danny and Josie and his brother Frank.
Paddy is survived by his heartbroken wife Diana, children Catherina, Stephen and Tracy, brothers Dan and Tom and sister Marian Butler, grandchildren and all his extended family and his many friends.
Following requiem Mass in Duhill Church, he was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.
