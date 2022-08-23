'A great character and always looked on the bright side of life,' tributes to Tipp man

Rest in Peace
The death occurred last weekend of Dom Ryan, Graigue, Clogheen after an illness bravely borne, writes PJ English in the Clogheen Notes in this week's Nationalist.
Dom was son of Jeremiah and Nan Ryan of Graigue Tatch Pub Clogheen.
A great character and always looked on the bright side of life.
To his hearthbroken wife Nora, sons Paul and Robert, daughters Sarah and Sinead, granddaughter Millie, brother Jerry, sisters Sr Alice, Annette and Lucy and all his extended family and his many friends.
Following requiem Mass on Tuesday in Duhill Church, he was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.
