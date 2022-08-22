Irish Water says residents in some areas of Carrick-on-Suir to experience water supply loss and/or low water pressure

Irish Water has warned residents in parts of Carrick-on-Suir town that some of thetm will experience a loss of water supply and/or reduced water pressure at times of high water demand due to water shortages in their water supply scheme.

The utility said it wished to inform homes and businesses in the Carrickbeg and Greenhills areas of Carrick, which are supplied by the Carrick on Suir (Crottys Lake) Public Water Supply Scheme, that due to water shortages as a result of the extended dry weather experienced, some customers located at higher elevations in the network will experience loss of supply and/or reduced pressure during times of higher water demands.

Irish Water said customers will have a supply during the off-peak times, approximately 11pm to 11am, when water supply should reach all homes and businesses on the network.

There is an alternative water supply located at Greenhills Estate, Oak Drive and a second location will be available tomorrow, August 23 at Woodlands Heights in Carrigbeg.

Irish Water said customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Colin Cunningham from Irish Water said:

“We appreciate people’s patience and co-operation as we continue to work through these water supply challenges. The supply in the Carrick on Suir area is very low and we need people to continue to play their part in conserving water.

Conservation tips

There are a number of easy steps to reduce water usage during the hot weather, including:

• Avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed

• Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water

• Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car.

• Report any visible leaks on the public network to Irish Water at water.ie or call 1800 278 278.

• Where householders experience very low flow or pressure, lower than neighbouring properties, they may have a service pipe leak. Irish Water’s First-Fix-Free Scheme can help with the location and repair of external leaks. Details at water.ie or call 1800 278 278

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.