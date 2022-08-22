'Tipperary Rose looks like a real life Cinderella,' social media reaction to Aisling O'Donovan

Check out the best of the Twitter reaction to the Tipperary Rose, Aisling O'Donovan.
The Tipperary Rose looks like a real life Cinderella ✨ #RoseOfTralee pic.twitter.com/ka7gdKVjwZ— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) August 22, 2022
Sydney and Tipperary Roses on stage at the #RoseofTralee dome pic.twitter.com/k0KsU5KAw1— Rose of Tralee (@RoseofTralee_) August 22, 2022
Up Tipp from Uncle Danny to the Tipp Rose #RoseofTralee pic.twitter.com/Vy51UqNTeM— Rose of Tralee (@RoseofTralee_) August 22, 2022
