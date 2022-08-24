Search

24 Aug 2022

Revealed: Production of this Disney classic 'a first for Tipperary Town'

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

24 Aug 2022 9:02 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A brand new stage adaptation of Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame is coming to Tipperary.

Tipperary Musical Society has secured the rights to bring the iconic animated film to life on the stage of The Tipperary Excel. With music by Alan Menken (of Disney’s Beauty & The Beast, Sister Act, A Christmas Carol) and Stephen Schwartz (of Wicked, Godspell, The Prince of Egypt), this Disney spectacular will be a first for Tipperary Town.

Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, with songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz.

Tipperary audiences will be swept away by the magic of this truly unforgettable musical. Paul Norton returns to Tipperary to direct the Disney classic after making his debut with TMS last year for the hugely successful Fiddler on the Roof.

Stephanie Browne and Mary Rose McNally also make a welcome return to the society resuming their roles as choreographer and musical director respectively.

The show will open on Monday, February 20 and run for six nights only, closing on Saturday, February 26.

TMS will hold a launch night on Friday, September 23 at 8pm in Tipperary Golf Club, where they will welcome anyone who wants to join the society.

Written by Martin Quinn

