Social housing applicants in Tipperary need to engage in policy process

Important deadline approaches for social housing applicants in Tipperary
Selected Social Housing Applicants in Tipperary will have to declare if they wish to remain on the local authority housing list as part of a Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government assessment to determine a true and accurate need across the country.
Tipperary County Council will be writing to all relevant applicants to confirm their current housing need and they will be required to submit the completed application form.
Under the departmental directive, failure to submit fully completed SSHA 2022 form, along with relevant documentation, will result in the file being closed and the applicant being removed from the housing list.
Those assessed as part of the SSHA in 2021 will not be included in this year’s review. Also, all HAP tenants, RAS tenants and applicants for a social housing transfer are also excluded.
All applicants must return the form by Monday 12th September, 2022.
