Search

24 Aug 2022

Social housing applicants in Tipperary need to engage in policy process

September 12 deadline

Social housing applicants in Tipperary need to engage in policy process

Important deadline approaches for social housing applicants in Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Aug 2022 5:07 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie


Selected Social Housing Applicants in Tipperary will have to declare if they wish to remain on the local authority housing list as part of a Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government assessment to determine a true and accurate need across the country.

Tipperary County Council will be writing to all relevant applicants to confirm their current housing need and they will be required to submit the completed application form.
Under the departmental directive, failure to submit fully completed SSHA 2022 form, along with relevant documentation, will result in the file being closed and the applicant being removed from the housing list.
Those assessed as part of the SSHA in 2021 will not be included in this year’s review. Also, all HAP tenants, RAS tenants and applicants for a social housing transfer are also excluded.
All applicants must return the form by Monday 12th September, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media