Tipperary gardaí arrest a dozen people following spate of public order incidents
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating a spate of public order incidents over the last week.
They have responded to 10 separate incidents of public disorder in as many days between Nenagh and Roscrea.
The incidents occurred between August 6 and 16.
Eight of them were in Nenagh and two were in Roscrea.
Twelve individuals were arrested.
