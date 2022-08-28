Saving Lives: Tipperary RNLI station volunteers always on hand to aid boat users

The inland RNLI station at Dromineer on Lough Derg has proven to be an invaluable service since it was first established in 2004

The completely volunteer crew gets an average of 25 “shouts” or callouts in any given year, according to Eleanor Hooker of Lough Derg RNLI.

Figures released to the Tipperary Star by the RNLI show that in the past 10 years, from 2012 to 2022, the station has answered close to 200 calls, assisting around 420 people, making it one of the busiest stations in the country.

However, not all callouts end in success and, sadly, during those 10 years, it has also recovered two bodies.

Not surprising, 2021, the year of the staycation with many people renting cruisers and taking to the water, was its busiest ever with 25 shouts and 49 people aided. However, the highest number of people aided was in 2020, when it helped 52 people who got into difficulty.

Eleanor revealed that typical shouts were to boats on rocks, engine failure (with dragging anchor or no anchor out), but they were getting increasingly more calls to people lost and disorientated at night.

The most frequent areas where boat users get into trouble are at Goat Road, a rocky outcrop on the Tipperary side, the entrance to Terryglass harbour, Scarriff Bay on the Clare side, the river up to Portumna bridge, Church Bay and Red Island.

However, they are not the only sites on the lake in which people get into difficulty.

The local station has now appealed for volunteers to get involved in its shore-based services, which include deputy launching authority, additional lifeboat mechanic and tractor driver.



Shore crew have a central role in securing the safety of the lifeboat and the men and women launching their craft to rescue those in peril on the water. They ensure the successful and smooth operations of the RNLI’s lifesaving work within the station.

As a volunteer with the RNLI, you will gain new skills and enjoy the satisfaction of giving back to your community.

The RNLI will provide all training to fulfil your role. You will be supported at all times by the close team of existing volunteers at the station and by the RNLI.

The role of deputy launching authority is central to operations within all RNLI lifeboat stations, as this volunteer initiates the launch of the lifeboat when requested by the Coast Guard. Once the decision to launch is made, crew pagers are activated and both lifeboat crew and shore crew immediately travel to the station to attend to the call out.



The role of the inshore lifeboat mechanic will be to work alongside the current station mechanic to maintain all search and rescue equipment - the lifeboat, tractor, trailer and volunteers’ personal protective equipment. This is done according to a planned maintenance schedule.

In this position the volunteer will contribute to the operational efficiency of the lifeboat station and its lifeboat and equipment. To enable the mechanic to fulfil his/her role, the RNLI provides all training and support up to a competence level through the charity’s Competency Based Training.

RNLI Lough Derg is bringing into operation a tractor and trailer in order to conduct haul outs as part of its planned maintenance programme. The role of the tractor driver is to take charge of the launch vehicle and rig during the launch and recovery of the inshore lifeboat. For this position, the volunteer will maintain their competence through the RNLI’s Competency Based Training.

Another vital role, the tractor driver contributes to the operational efficiency of the station, lifeboats and equipment.

RNLI Lough Derg is one of four Lifeboat Stations on the Shannon-Erne waterways. It covers the entire length of Lough Derg.