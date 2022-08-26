Search

26 Aug 2022

Launch of 20th Cashel Arts Festival and Brochure on Friday September 2 in Brú Ború

Join us at the foot of the historic Rock of Cashel at 8.45pm as three of Ireland’s most skilled fire performers present ROGU’s most popular production for all ages, FIRESTORM

A family show that isn’t just for children but has something for everyone

26 Aug 2022 3:15 PM

The twentieth Cashel Arts Festival and Brochure will be launched next Friday, September 2 in Brú Ború.


Join us outside Brú Ború at the foot of the historic Rock of Cashel at 8.45pm as three of Ireland’s most skilled fire performers present ROGU’s most popular production for all ages, FIRESTORM.


A family show that isn’t just for children but has something for everyone.
This spectacularly entertaining fire show has been enjoyed by families around the world from Ireland to Taiwan.


With inspiration from classic science fiction cult movie scenes and the desire to break the mould of the “classic” fire show formula, the performers bring the audience on a reality bending journey that goes from spectacular to poetic to ridiculous and back again.


Venue: Outdoors at Brú Ború.
Cost: free. This event is indly sponsored by The Arts Council of Ireland.

