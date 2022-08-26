Blue Skies Craft and Food Market is a big hit in Thurles

Blue Skies Craft and Food Market held their second weekend of markets on August 13 and 14 and found that their name, Blue Skies, once again is living up to itself as the weather was absolutely glorious all weekend.



Unfortunately, Saturday saw temperatures of up to 30C which was far too hot – not just because people didn’t want to venture out but for the stallholders themselves who were wilting by the end of the day!



Sunday was a little cooler and there was a constant stream of visitors throughout the day. We had Laura Nugent singing and playing her guitar in the morning and we hope to have her back again. She had a lovely style of music which blended in well with the market and it brought people in from the Town Park itself who had heard her singing.



In the afternoon we had an impromptu busker – 10-year-old Maria who had gone to the market with her sister Valerie. Maria played the accordion and the penny whistle and she went down a storm with both visitors and the traders. She was so full of confidence and a true inspiration to all young children out there. We also hope to have her back again.



The icing on the cake was when we had a very unexpected visitor and Una Healy (The Saturdays) popped in with family and friends and kindly agreed to us taking a couple of photos of her – one of which was with Maria who was absolutely delighted!



Once again there were some amazing stalls over the weekend selling a number of forms of art, jewellery, skin and body care, pyrography, wreaths, fruit and veg, fairy and pixie items, flower crowns and headbands, carnivorous plants, kids activities, dog treats, candles, crochet, knitting, pebble and sea shell frames, Pokemon card bundles, wax melts, vintage clothing, preserves and hot sauces, lavender bouquets, and much much more.



As we had been let down by a couple of food trucks at short notice, Dangerously Delicious (aka our very own Stephanie Quirke) stepped in and had a tremendous range of cakes, cookies, sausage rolls and sandwiches. In fact she hardly had any sleep on Friday and Saturday nights as she was so busy baking!



As well as huge thanks to Stephanie we should also thank The SheBean who, again, helped us out at short notice and came along with their coffee truck on Sunday.



Blue Skies Craft and Food Market would like to thank all those who came to the market and supported our traders. Thanks also go to the wonderful traders who had stalls – some on both days, others on just one day.



The market is still in its infancy and we hope to continue building the momentum and letting the people of Thurles know that the market will be held every month – after all, we are doing it for them! The next markets will be held on September 10 and 11, 2022 in Thurles Town Park car park.