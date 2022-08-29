BREAKING: Planning lodged for housing development in Tipperary

File photo
Planning has been lodged for a housing development in Tipperary.
Doncarrig Limited has made the application to construct 17 dwelling houses, consisting of ten two-storey detached dwelling houses, four semi-detached dwelling houses, one detached bungalow and two semi-detached bungalows.
The development address is at Ballycommon, Nenagh.
It also includes the upgrade of the existing entrance, connection to public foul and surface water drainage system, all associated site works and Retention Permission to retain temporary construction compound and retain existing entrance.
A decision is due by Tipperary County Council on October 20.
Action from Sunday morning Clonmel Credit Union Premier League game at the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Complex. Here Clonmel Town's Kyle Cuddy puts pressure on Ciaran Stapleton of Wilderness. Pic: M. Boland
