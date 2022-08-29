Search

29 Aug 2022

Energy Communities Tipperary Coop shortlisted as finalists in SEAI Energy Awards 2022

To learn more about ECTC or to express your interest in a home retrofit visit www.energycommunitiestipp.ie

29 Aug 2022 3:36 PM

The team at Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative CLG (ECTC) are delighted to have been announced as finalists in the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Awards 2022. The SEAI Energy Awards recognise and reward excellence in all aspects of energy efficiency and renewable energy. ECTC is a community led, home insulation upgrade and retrofitting organisation. 

There are ten different categories in the awards and ECTC have been shortlisted in the Inspirational Energy Community. "This award is for members of the SEAI Sustainable Energy Communities Network. It will recognise the inspirational efforts of teams leading a sustainable energy community that go beyond the norm through a combination of ambition, passion and commitment."

The announcement is a recognition of the work and effort Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative have put in and underlines their commitment to a sustainable model for the benefit of the environment and communities.

To date ECTC has overseen the investment of over €12 million in communities, with 860 homes and 30 Community & Commercial buildings having energy upgrades and retrofit work carried out. This has resulted in energy savings of 10,000,000 KWh (10 GWh), the equivalent of boiling a kettle for 10 minutes 4 million times. All of this is presided over by a volunteer board of community directors.

As a not-for-profit company, ECTC’s mission is to allow communities in Tipperary and surrounding areas to create local employment and community benefit through reducing their carbon footprint and generating community-owned energy. 

Liam Lynch, Chair of ECTC said: “On behalf of the board of directors, we are delighted to have been shortlisted for the Inspirational Energy Community award by the SEAI. It's a recognition of the huge amount of time and effort that the volunteers from our 15 member communities have put in over the last 10 years to make ECTC the success that it is today."

Previously in 2017 ECTC was the winner of the National SEAI Best Community Energy Initiative Award. Final judging will now take place, and winners will be announced on Friday the 7th of October. To learn more about Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative or to express your interest in a home retrofit visit www.energycommunitiestipp.ie

Caption: 

(Back L-R) Noel Byrne, Eileen Dunne, Eileen Armstrong, Joan Carew, Liam Lynch, Michael Connolly.
(Front L-R) Derry O Donnell, Ger O Hara, PJ Blackwell, Marcella Maher Keogh, Jack Looby

