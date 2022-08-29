Search

29 Aug 2022

Well-situated three-bedroom home on sale for €155,000 in Tipperary's largest town

Interested?

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

LEFT: 9 Queen Street, Clonmel, E91 E642 Guide Price: €155,000 This is an ideal opportunity to purchase a centrally locate property, suitable for first time buyers and or for investment.

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Aug 2022 4:01 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

9 Queen Street, Clonmel, E91 E642
Guide Price: €155,000

Well located three-bedroom two storey town residence, convenient to all amenities.

The accommodation consists of hall, sitting room, kitchen/diner, bathroom at ground floor; three bedrooms en-suite upstairs.

It has the benefit of PVC double glaze windows; gas fired central heating. The property has been modernised in recent years and is in splendid condition throughout.

This is an ideal opportunity to purchase a centrally locate property, suitable for first time buyers and or for investment.

Park, Knocklofty, Clonmel, E91 W652, E91 W562
Guide Price: €260,000

Great five-bed detached house in a popular rural location, providing easy access to Clonmel and Cahir, adjacent to Grange village.

This property has a tarmac drive, large detached garage, spacious gardens, and patio.

Accommodation is as follows: entrance porch, entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, bathroom and four bedrooms at ground level with bonus attic space overhead. The property has solid-fuel heating and woodgrain PVC windows throughout.

For further details visit www.pfq.ie or call P F Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media