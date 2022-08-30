‘Running for Keith’ Roscrea fundraiser for New York's Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT)

A Roscrea man is training to run a marathon in New York City to raise funds for the association that helped repatriate his brother’s body to Ireland.

In September 2019, Allen Lynch’s oldest brother, Keith, died suddenly in New York.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT) arranged everything to bring Keith home to Roscrea to be laid to rest in a matter of hours.



“Keith's beloved wife, Katie, my parents Anne and Dickie, my brothers Jason, Michael and James and all the Lynch family will forever be eternally grateful to the KBRT for making this so smooth in the darkest hours of our lives,” says Allen.



“I have never run a Marathon before, and over the years, I often joked on visiting Keith that one day I would run the biggest Marathon in the world in NYC.



“In honour of Keith, on November 6, 2022, I will attempt to do the same, with Katie, my wife Angela and my parents Anne and Dickie waiting patiently at the finish line to cheer me on and provide much-needed post-race refreshments called Heineken and to raise a few Corona's to Keith.



“On this journey, I will be accompanied by my best friend and, at this stage, my coach Emmett Dynan, so please cheer us on as you see us train around the streets of Roscrea and then run the famous streets of New York.



“This dream is costing a few quid, so your assistance will fulfil this ode to Keith, and all profits raised will be donated to the wonderful KBRT, a charity that will be close to our hearts forever.

“I appreciate times are tough, so no donation is too small, and I would request that all donations remain anonymous so no one feels under pressure.



“I will keep you all updated with training, progress etc. and with all your help, see you at the finish line in Central Park sometime on Sunday, November 6. Thanks a million, and I know Keith will be an angel on my shoulder as we run the five boroughs of New York City,” added Allen.



So far, €885 has been raised towards this worthy goal. Readers can donate online at gofundme.com and search for #Running for Keith.