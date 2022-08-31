Search

31 Aug 2022

Rare opportunity to purchase for €600,000 a substantial residence on land in Tipperary

Wow!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Donoughmore, Lisronagh, Clonmel, E91 E425

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Aug 2022 9:01 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A rare opportunity to purchase for €600,000 a substantial residence on land within an easy commute of Clonmel, Cashel and Fethard.

Brought to the market by PF Quirke & Co Ltd, Donoughmore, Lisronagh is a fine five-bedroomed residence being offered on 2.75 acres with an option of a further seven acres to the rear.

The property is in outstanding condition throughout and accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen/diner, utility room, bathroom and study-bedroom five at ground floor with four bedrooms and two bathrooms at first floor.

Outside is a large garage, lawns and paddock.

The property is surrounded by well-maintained beech hedging, post and rail fencing, electric gates and has fabulous views towards Slievenamon.

Also available is seven acres to the rear of the dwelling currently in agricultural use. These properties do not come to the market often. We recommend early inspection.

