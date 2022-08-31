Rare opportunity to purchase for €600,000 a substantial residence on land in Tipperary

Donoughmore, Lisronagh, Clonmel, E91 E425
A rare opportunity to purchase for €600,000 a substantial residence on land within an easy commute of Clonmel, Cashel and Fethard.
Brought to the market by PF Quirke & Co Ltd, Donoughmore, Lisronagh is a fine five-bedroomed residence being offered on 2.75 acres with an option of a further seven acres to the rear.
The property is in outstanding condition throughout and accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen/diner, utility room, bathroom and study-bedroom five at ground floor with four bedrooms and two bathrooms at first floor.
Outside is a large garage, lawns and paddock.
The property is surrounded by well-maintained beech hedging, post and rail fencing, electric gates and has fabulous views towards Slievenamon.
Also available is seven acres to the rear of the dwelling currently in agricultural use. These properties do not come to the market often. We recommend early inspection.
Colm Purcell (156) and Eoin Morrissey (13) were all smiles crossing Sir Thomas’s Bridge at Ferryhouse during Sunday’s half marathon
My ideal place is a small fishing village with a crescent shaped soft white sand beach protected by a sheltered cove and surrounded by an amphitheatre of mountains.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.