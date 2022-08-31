Gardaí investigate theft of bicycles in Clonmel

File photo
Gardaí are investigating the theft of two bicycles from outside a house in Clonmel last weekend.
The bicycles were stolen at Sycamore Drive, Ard Na Sidhe, Clonmel in the early hours of last Saturday. August 27.
Anyone with information, who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
A Garda spokeperson reminded bike owners to securely store bicycles when not using them.
