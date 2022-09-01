EDITORIAL: Silencing TD's is in nobody's interest

Following the recent controversy and subsequent resignation of Junior Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy, a Fianna Fáil TD for the Longford/Westmeath constituency, the suggestion has been made that TD’s with vested interests should be curtailed from speaking on related matters in the Dáil.

Clearly this is something which cannot be allowed to happen.



Troy had faced controversy over failing to declare all of his property dealings to the Dáil’s register of members’ interests, as reported earlier this month. Since then, he had to make a total of seven amendments to the Dáil register and revealed that he owns or part-owns 11 properties. The former Junior Minister had spoken in the Dáil some time ago about property and rents calling for amendments which would probably have benefited him as a landlord.

Pictured above: Robert Troy

So, what does this imply? That he was solely interested in bolstering his own bank account? That his call was uniquely self-serving? Or, that he was reflecting the views of some of his constituents who might also be landlords?



So, Troy has fallen on his sword and has suffered a great personal tragedy owing to his errors of judgement in his declarations to the register.



But, that should not mean that every TD who has a vested interest in some topic or another being debated in Dáil Éireann should be prevented from speaking. In fact, if TD’s are appropriately representing their constituents , they should be contributing on a range of subjects.



For instance, what would be the logic in not allowing a doctor, nurse or medic to contribute to a debate on health issues? Or a farmer not being permitted to speak on agricultural issues? Would it make sense to silence a teacher, lecturer or school principal on matters education? No, it would not.



Deputy Robert Troy’s resignation will, no doubt, have a number of other TD’s scampering to ensure that they have their affairs in order - they don’t want to be hauled in before the Standards in Public Office (SIPO) committee.

Because, as Troy found out, when you are explaining, you are losing.