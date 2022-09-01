Search

01 Sept 2022

Unexpected passing of Paddy Dowling was received 'with much regret throughout the locality'

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Sept 2022 11:51 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Ballylooby/Duhill Notes

The unexpected passing of Paddy Dowling, Ballinahalla was received with much regret throughout the locality.

We extend our sympathy to his wife Diana, daughters Catherina and Tracey and son Stephen, grandchildren, brothers Dan and Tom, and sister Marian (Butler) partners Mark and Susie, extended family and friends.

Paddy was laid to rest in Duhill Cemetery on Saturday, August 20 after his requiem Mass in nearby St John the Baptist Church.

The death also occurred of Eileen Long, Ballylaffin. We extend our sympathy to her sons Michael and Pat, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Eileen was laid to rest in Duhill Cemetery on Sunday, August 20 after her requiem Mass in St John the Baptist Church.

The death occurred of Dom Ryan, Graigue We extended our sympathy to his wife Nora, sons Paul and Robert, daughters Sarah and Sinead, granddaughter, brother Jerry, sisters Sr. Alice, Annette and Lucy, extended family and friends.

Dom’s funeral Mass took place in St John the Baptist Church, Duhill followed by internment in adjoining cemetery on Tuesday, August 23. May they rest in peace.

