HSE is inviting Tipperary people aged 12-49 with health conditions to get next Covid-19 booster vaccine

People aged 12-49 with long term health conditions and healthcare workers in the South East are invited to get their next COVID-19 booster vaccine.

The HSE in counties Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford is reminding everyone that boosters give protection against serious illness and increases immunity.

From today (Thursday, 1st September), the HSE is inviting people aged 12-49 with long term health conditions and Healthcare workers to make an appointment for their next COVID-19 booster dose.

Appointments are available from today for vaccination centres including:

· Clonmel Vaccination Centre, Gortnafleur, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, E91 WR29

· Enniscorthy Vaccination Centre, Immunisation Centre, Disability Building, St. John’s Hospital, Munster Hill, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Y21 N902

· Kilkenny Vaccination Centre, Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital, Kilcreene, Kilkenny, R95 DK07

· Waterford Vaccination Centre, WIT Sports Campus, Carrignore, Waterford, X91 XD96

To book your next booster, you can: Book a booster appointment online at HSE vaccination clinics – this is an easy and convenient way to get your booster by selecting a time and date that suits you.

You can also check with participating GPs and pharmacies.

People who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also invited to book their next booster at a HSE vaccination centre or from participating GPs and Pharmacies.

The HSE and Children’s Health Ireland will shortly be inviting, through their parents, children aged 5-11 years who are immunocompromised and now due to have their first booster, following completion of their primary COVID-19 vaccine course.

Registration is also open for those aged over 50 to receive their second booster vaccine.

Speaking today, Kate Cassidy (General Manager, HSE/South East Community Healthcare COVID-19 Response Team) says:

“People aged 12-49 with long term health conditions and Healthcare workers can now register to get their next booster dose, we have plenty of availability at our centres.”

“If you haven’t had your first vaccination, it’s also not too late, you can still access the information through the HSE website and book an appointment.”

“As reiterated by our colleague the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Colm Henry, we know that those who have long-term health conditions are at greater risk from serious illness from COVID-19. Getting a second booster vaccine now will help protect these people, particularly as we come in to the autumn. We are now also calling Healthcare Workers for their next COVID-19 booster. We know immunity from COVID-19 vaccination and previous COVID-19 infection decreases over time so getting your booster when it’s due will give you the best protection from serious illness, and increase immunity against infection from COVID-19.”

“From today we are moving into the next groups who are due their next booster. Those with long-term health conditions aged 12-49 can book their booster appointment from today once it has been 4 months since their last COVID-19 vaccination or since they were last infected with COVID-19. Healthcare Workers can also book their next booster appointment from today.”

“Those who have long-term health conditions, for example diabetes, asthma or heart disease should now come forward for their second booster. More information on who is eligible is available at www.hse.ie.”

The HSE will continue to be active over the next few weeks in our services, in the media and online, encouraging people to come forward for these and all other relevant COVID-19 vaccines. The HSE also strongly urges people who have not yet received a primary COVID-19 vaccine dose to consider doing so for dose one or dose two of the vaccine, or to register for an appointment.

For more information on your next COVID-19 booster, visit www.hse.ie/ covid19vaccine or call HSELive on 1800 700 700.

· Note per https://www2.hse.ie/screening- and-vaccinations/covid-19- vaccine/get-the-vaccine/ booking/: Wait at least 4 months since getting your last COVID-19 vaccine. If you had COVID-19, wait at least 4 months since you tested positive or from when your symptoms started.

· A number of “pop up” vaccination facilities may also be utilised by the HSE in the South East. For the moment, only scheduled appointments made through the online HSE vaccination self-scheduler will be facilitated at the locations. For registration, a PPS Number, Eircode, mobile phone number and email address are required.

· HSE mobile vaccination teams will continue to operate and deliver vaccination doses to those who are housebound and residents of long term residential care centres and nursing homes.