'Vehicle failed to stop and drove through checkpoint' in the Premier County

Tipperary Roads Policing Unit were performing a checkpoint in Nenagh on August 31 when a vehicle failed to stop and drove through the checkpoint.
The vehicle was intercepted and a motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
The vehicle was impounded.
