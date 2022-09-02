'Driver presented a poorly photoshopped insurance disc' to Tipperary gardaí

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit intercepted a Volvo in Thurles during one of their patrols on September 1.
The driver presented a poorly photoshopped insurance disc, had no driving licence, NCT or tax.
Vehicle seized and court to follow.
