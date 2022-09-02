Tributes paid to Templemore man Dan Egan on his retirement

Templemore man Dan Egan to retire from Balcas after 25 years
Dan Egan from Templemore is retiring from Balcas after 25 years.
The announcement was made on social media by the company yesterday.
The post reads:
"After more than 25 years with Balcas and more than 1 million cubic metres sold, Dan Egan is taking on the next chapter of life. We wish him the happiest and fullest of times with Katherine, his wife; his children James and Eilish; their grandchildren and his wide network of friends and relations island-wide."
"Dan pictured left with Matt his Balcas BFF will be missed, his legacy to us of fond and funny memories is truly priceless."
Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill congratulated Mr Egan on his retirement and wished him well in the future.
St Patrick's player Pat Moroney is challenged by Dean English (Moyle Rovers) during Thursday night's South Under 19B Hurling Final played at Ballingarry. Pic: Michael Boland
The fire lit by Carrick-on-Suir fishermen on Kenny's Rock in the River Suir in Carrick-on-Suir yesterday (Thursday, September 1))
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.