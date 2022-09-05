LATEST: Major Tipperary road reopened after gardaí deal with incident

File photo
The road has reopened after an incident on the M7 Junction 26 and 27 saw it closed northbound over the weekend.
On Saturday, gardaí were dealing with a collision between Junction 26 and 27 of the M7 at Nenagh northbound.
The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.