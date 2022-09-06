Search

06 Sept 2022

URGENT: Business appeal as Tipperary company seeks accommodation for recruits

Can you help?

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Sept 2022 8:48 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce is putting out an appeal for help on behalf of an established multi-national company based in south Tipperary.

The company is expanding their operations base in the region and is seeking to recruit additional staff from overseas to support this move.

They are facing an unprecedented challenge in their efforts to find housing for the recruits and have asked us to appeal to the Tipperary community for any private rental properties that can be made available to them.

HAVE YOU A PROPERTY?

Details of the terms and conditions are flexible and can be discussed with a company liaison officer if you think you have a property that would be suitable for this corporate arrangement.

County Tipperary Chamber endeavours to support the local economy in Tipperary and will act as an intermediary if you can help.

Email trish@county tipperarychamber.com

