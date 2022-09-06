Expect delays on Clonmel road to facilitate road resurfacing work

Roadworks will be taking place near Rathronan Cross
Tipperary County Council has given notice that there will be temporary traffic management measures in place on the L-3279 Rathduff Upper to Rathronan Cross, Clonmel, countyTipperary.
The measures will be in place on the 7th of September 2022 from 09.00hrs to 17.00hrs for road resurfacing works.
Local access will be facilitated along with Diversions.
Expect Delays.
