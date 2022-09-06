Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding Mercedes car stolen from home in Fethard area

The black Giant mountain bicycle left at the scene of the car theft
Garda are appealing for the public's help in tracing a blue Mercedes car that was stolen was from a house in the Fethard area last week.
Burglars stole the car keys of the Mercedes GLC from a house at Brodeen, Fethard on the night of September 1 and 2 and then stole the car, which has a 211 T registration number.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said a black Giant mountain bicycle was left at the house and investigating officers are interested in establishing where it came from.
Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into this car theft should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
Cashel Town’s Sean McCormack goes full stretch to try and win the ball from Jason Coffey (Suirside) during Sunday’s Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 game played at Grange.
There were tears last week at Slievenamon Golf Club when Mary Butler, a well-loved member of the office, said goodbye. The occasion was marked with a presentation by Lady Captain, Mairead O'Donnell
