Break-in to premises in Clonmel is under investigation

Burglars broke into a premises at Dudley Mills, Clonmel in the early hours of last Friday.
Entry was gained to an office but no property was stolen.
Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in this area in the early hours of September 2 to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
Mary Burke accepts the winning President's Prize from Shay Bannon at the prizegiving ceremony at Clonmel Golf Club on Saturday night last.
Cashel Town’s Sean McCormack goes full stretch to try and win the ball from Jason Coffey (Suirside) during Sunday’s Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 game played at Grange.
