Gardaí investigate house burglary in Tipperary Town

A house in Tipperary Town was broken into last week, according to Tipperary Garda Station.
The house in the Church Street area of the town was burgled between 5pm and 12.10am on Monday, August 29, While items were disturbed in the house, no property was reported stolen from the premises.
Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in this area or has information that may assist the Garda investigation is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.
Mary Burke accepts the winning President's Prize from Shay Bannon at the prizegiving ceremony at Clonmel Golf Club on Saturday night last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.